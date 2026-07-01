Why Do TV Remotes Feel So Cheap?

Technology only seems to be getting better and better. Your AC's thermostat can track your living patterns and pre-cool the home before you get back from work, and your outdoor camera can recognize your friends. Yet, despite many daily electronics becoming "smart," the majority of TV remotes seem frozen in time, to the amazement of some online users. Heck, most TV remotes still use infrared instead of Bluetooth, even though IR tech hasn't been cutting-edge since the '70s. Thus, it's only natural to wonder why your TV remote feels so cheap while everything else seems space-age in comparison.

One word: cost-cutting. That infrared gizmo? In addition to being simple from a manufacturing standpoint, it's also likely a way to save money on Bluetooth fees (yes, Bluetooth tech is pay-to-play). Alkaline batteries? Archaic, sure, but they get the job done because a TV remote doesn't require that much power. Also, it's a valid question to ask why they still have so many confusing controls when other devices are getting some hefty streamlining treatment and dropping buttons like they mean business.

Well, along with manufacturers keeping "sponsored" buttons to get that sweet money from larger streaming services, making a complete redesign would again drive up costs. It may seem like a non-issue, but building a new remote from scratch (one that resembles something from the 21st century) requires a completely new casing and a circuit board. As a result, companies simply take on an "if it ain't broke" attitude when it comes to this peripheral and reuse old designs that may be clunky, but still do the trick.