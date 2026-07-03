One Redditor's Invention Might Have Made Your High-End Desktop Mouse Redundant

The GhostPad's creator, Reddit user cmajmus, says they were inspired to create the GhostPad because their desk was becoming crowded by a growing army of devices, including a stream deck, macro pad, MIDI controller, and numpad. The GhostPad replaces all of them with 16 custom zones you can program to varying levels of pressure sensitivity, or to activate when lightly pressed, firmly pressed, or held. Each button can do anything from triggering key macros in games (to activate abilities or swap weapons) or controlling your media to launching apps or playing sound cues.

You can also create complete layouts to swap between, and everything's customizable via a web app. You can also customize the physical mat itself. Different "skins" will be available that you can pull off or snap on at will, and each is water-resistant and can be washed without fear of damaging sensitive electronics. The official site says future collaborations and varied materials are forthcoming in later iterations. The pad connects via either USB or Bluetooth.

The response has been enthusiastic, to say the least, garnering Reddit comments like "It looks dope AF!" and shock that "it doesn't already exist and I never thought of it myself." The product page says the GhostPad is slated to launch in Q4 of 2026, and there's a link available to lock in an early bird price of €129 (about $147 at current exchange rates).