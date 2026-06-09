8 Weirdly Useful Gaming Accessories You Might Actually Want

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Video games are a massive pastime all over the world, and like anything that's become incredibly popular, things have started to homogenize. There are basically three mainstream ways people interact with games: mouse and keyboard, controller, or touch screen. But there are plenty of off-beat gaming accessories out there that can give you a more immersive way to play, or simply improve your gameplay experience.

On the safe side of the spectrum, we have the arcade fight sticks pictured above. Personally, I use an 8Bitdo Retro Arcade Fight Stick for all my fighting and arcade game needs. Once you've played Street Fighter II or Metal Slug using the type of controller the game was designed for, there's no going back, and it's a great starter stick because you can upgrade it to competition standards at an affordable price if you like.

However, that's just dipping your very tippy toes in the waters of oddly useful gaming accessories. If you're dedicated to getting exactly the right tools for the game you love, then perhaps one of these gaming accessories will make it onto your wishlist.