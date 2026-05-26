10 Essential Gadgets For Gaming On The Go

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For the first decade or two of video gaming, you were confined to the arcades or your own living room if you wanted to get your gaming fix, but in the 1980s, simple hand-held games like the Nintendo Game & Watch made long car trips or your dad taking over the TV to watch sports more bearable. The '90s would be the age of the Game Boy and the Game Gear, but the games were always at least a generation behind what you could play on your console or PC.

Then handhelds started to catch up, with devices like the Sony PSP and Nintendo 3DS, culminating in the wonderful world of portable gaming we enjoy today. You can have a gaming laptop more powerful than a PlayStation 5, a Nintendo Switch, the Steam Deck (or a Steam Deck Alternative), or even just your smartphone. These devices run games that would have been considered AAA console titles just a short while ago — anywhere, and any time.

But, as any seasoned road warrior knows, gaming on the go has its rough edges. Whether it's battery life or simply discomfort, it's never quite as nice as playing at home with your less portable gear. Or is it? With the right accessories, you can turn any place into gaming nirvana, something that these essential portable gaming accessories make abundantly clear.