What Polling Rate Actually Means (And Why You Should Care)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you shop for a new mouse, wired or wireless, you'll notice a couple of specifications listed, like DPI and hertz (Hz). DPI stands for dots per inch and denotes the mouse sensitivity, which is usually adjustable in varying increments. The Hz, or hertz, is the polling rate, which details the number of times the mouse reports its position per second. So, 125 Hz would mean the mouse reports 125 times per second, while 2,000 Hz would translate to 2,000 times per second. Both DPI and hertz numbers matter, as they tell you more about the performance and capabilities of the mouse, especially while playing games. However, the polling rate is an important metric that too many people overlook when choosing a new mouse.

Polling rate basically tells you how fast and how often the mouse is communicating with your computer. A higher number means more updates, more responsive movement, and better control, the latter of which improves precision for certain activities. In a game like Counter-Strike 2, where speed and precision can make all the difference, even by just a few milliseconds, higher polling rates enhance the user experience. For graphic design or digital illustration applications, it can mean smoother line movements and reduced lag during adjustments — latency can introduce complications when scrolling the mouse.

Ultimately, that's why you'll see mice — like keyboards — relegated to certain use cases or activities, such as a gaming-specific mouse. If you're simply browsing the web or doing basic tasks, like updating some spreadsheets or documents, a high polling rate is not necessary at all. But if you're gaming competitively, something like the Logitech Pro X2 Superstrike Lightspeed gaming mouse, with an 8 kHz (8,000 Hz) polling rate, could give you quite the edge.