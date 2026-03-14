Amazon Users Call This $50 Mouse A 'Game Changer' For Wrist Pain

The Logitech Ergo M575S Wireless Trackball Mouse is an essential USB gadget for remote workers, and its biggest selling point is its design. For one, it comes in a sculpted ergonomic shape. This provides better forearm posture and leaves your hand relaxed. In turn, it effectively puts 25% less strain on your muscles than the regularly-shaped mice like the Logitech M650. The Ergo M575S is also built with a convenient thumb-controlled trackball. Instead of moving the mouse to move the cursor, you simply roll the trackball with your thumb. It provides smooth tracking and a sensitivity range of 400 to 2,000 dots per inch (DPI) for precise control. These thoughtful design features are certified by US Ergonomics itself, meaning the Ergo M575S has been tested by professional ergonomists to ensure comfort and usability.

What makes this nifty mouse more appealing is that it's a space-saver. Since you can keep it in one spot, it becomes the ideal accessory for workspaces with not much room. You can use it on a lap desk, bed tray, or a tiny writing desk. It works on any surface, too, so you won't really need a bulky mouse pad. Software-wise, the Ergo M575S connects to your Windows or macOS computer via Bluetooth or a dongle. Like any other Logitech mouse, you can pair it with the Logi Options+ App, where you can access more controls. For instance, you can change the cursor speed or customize the middle click and back and forward buttons with your preferred shortcuts. The mouse already includes one removable AA battery and can last for as long as 18 months.