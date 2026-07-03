4 Cool Spare Parts And Replacements You Can 3D Print
3D printing can be far more than just a hobby. Depending on how you use your 3D printer, it can be a genuine financial investment. For example, some people use their 3D printers to make affordable computer accessories they'd otherwise have to buy at a higher price. Similarly, it's possible to 3D print various types of spare parts that might cost more money to buy directly.
Of course, when printing spare parts, you need to exercise judgment. For example, unless you had the relevant experience and know-how, you likely wouldn't feel comfortable 3D printing parts for complex machines. It's always important to account for practicalities (and safety!) when deciding which types of 3D printer projects are and aren't worth your time.
That said, there are many instances when firing up the 3D printer can help you produce new parts that have broken or gone missing. In the long run, using your 3D printing equipment in this capacity could theoretically save you quite a lot of money, while also helping you appreciate the extent to which a 3D printer can help you solve certain everyday problems.
Appliance knobs
Knobs can be among the less durable components of numerous household appliances. Everything from an oscillating fan to an oven has knobs that can break over time. Although you can usually contact the manufacturer to order a replacement part when this happens, ordering one may cost more than making one yourself. You'll also have to wait for the replacement to arrive. Depending on which knob is broken, this could prevent you from using the appliance until the replacement arrives.
Often, this isn't something you need to worry about when you have some 3D printing experience. On platforms like Printables, which offers free 3D print files for a wide range of projects, you can find files for seemingly countless appliance knobs. Although you'll likely have to sift through your options to find the perfect project for your needs, this is an alternative to consider if you have a broken knob that's preventing you from making dinner.
Various shower items
The shower and bathroom of a home are full of small parts and items that are easy to take for granted until they break or go missing. Consider, for example, the shower head holder, which typically prevents a showerhead from dangling over the shower or tub when not in use. Or, think of the important role something small like a shower curtain ring plays in keeping the shower curtain in place. Again, these items are easy to overlook, but they're undeniably essential.
You can find plenty of files to 3D-print these types of items on Printables and similar platforms. The abundance of files related to such projects makes it fairly easy to find exactly what you're looking for. At the very least, using a 3D printer to generate these types of items when they break can save you a trip to the store. Depending on how creative you want to get, you could also take this opportunity to experiment with custom designs that let you add your own personality to the overall bathroom space.
Missing parts from tool sets
A robust tool set may contain slightly more items than you can even reasonably count. Given the settings and contexts in which these items are used, it makes sense that some of them would break or go missing from time to time. Often, instead of shelling out cash to replace them, you can generate your own replacements with a 3D printer.
Specifically, you can use 3D printing to create items like wrenches, screwdrivers, and other tools you might use for projects around the home. It's important to understand that the quality and durability of these tools may not match those of a tool set. Regardless, in a pinch, a 3D-printed tool can help you finish a project rather than waiting until you've bought a proper replacement. If you use these types of items sparingly and rarely do much heavy-duty work with them, they may be all you need to wrap up some light home improvement work.
RC vehicle parts
The examples above cover some of the everyday spare parts you could theoretically print with a 3D printer. However, it's also worth considering the way a 3D printer could help you create spare parts to support your other hobbies. For example, maybe you enjoy racing RC vehicles. If so, you know these "toys" can take quite a beating after consistent use.
Luckily, you don't necessarily need to order spare parts every time a wheel or other such item gets damaged. Through Printables, you can download files for everything from RC wheels to new frames for entire RC vehicles. As always, you should carefully consider every project to ensure the specs are compatible with your purposes. That said, this is just one example highlighting how the hobby of 3D printing can enrich the other hobbies you might participate in (while also potentially saving you a little money).
However, it's worth noting you may not always be able to find the ideal file for a specific part you need. Depending on your comfort with 3D printing, you may be able to reverse engineer the part and create a CAD file to generate a replacement. If you're not confident in your ability to create something that actually works properly, you might be better off buying a replacement.
Still, as you spend more time working on these types of projects, you'll appreciate how creating spare parts with a 3D printer can be a money saver in the long run. On top of that, getting started with 3D printing may be more affordable than you realize.