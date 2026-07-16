Does Google Maps Work In China? It's Complicated

Google Maps is a useful app to install on both iPhone and Android phones, and it's one of the world's most important navigation apps. However, if you're planning a vacation or business trip to China, be aware that you'll have to get your navigation and directions from another app. That's because Google Maps is unsupported in China due to Google abandoning the Chinese market more than a decade ago. This decision was made following disputes with the Chinese government over how Google services, starting with Search, should operate in the region. Eventually, China banned Google services in the region, including Google Maps.

As a result, Google's navigation app can't be installed on Android phones sold in China, as these devices do not come with Google Mobile Services preinstalled, meaning they don't run the official Google Play store. Google Maps is listed on the Chinese version of the App Store, so it may be downloaded to iPhones sold in the region, but it likely offers a reduced navigation experience compared to other countries. That said, Google Maps may offer limited functionality in the country, considering that the map data may be more limited or inaccurate and could lead to navigation errors.

In addition to the lack of official support, there's also the difference in map coordinates to consider. That means even if the Google Maps app is already installed on the iPhone or Android phone, alternative navigation should be considered when travelling to China.