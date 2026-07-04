What Does The Shield In The Battery Icon Mean On A Samsung Phone?

Overcharging your smartphone used to be a widespread fear among users. Many believed that charging your smartphone overnight was detrimental. But that's simply not true anymore, as smartphones have become more resilient with built-in protection.

Smartphones depend on built-in mechanisms to protect themselves so they don't keep charging past the cap, which is usually set by the charger and the phone's hardware and software. For example, iPhones have an 80% charging limit found inside the Battery and Charging settings. But many other phones, including Android devices, have something similar. Plus, depending on the model, you can even see a visual indicator that your device is protecting itself from charging beyond its limit.

On Samsung phones, starting with One UI 7, when you enable battery protection with maximum charging, you see a shield icon indicating your device is protected from overcharging. This also means that your Samsung phone stops charging at the set max and will only continue if it drops below the limit (a lightning bolt replaces the shield).

The battery percentage on your smartphone can also show a leaf icon. When you see the leaf icon, it indicates that power-saving mode is on. Turning it off will make the leaf disappear.