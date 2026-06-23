Never Do Any Of These 4 Things On Your Samsung Phone

Samsung is among the most reliable Android phone manufacturers, and for good reason. Galaxy phones offer a wide array of features designed to boost performance, improve battery life, and streamline the user experience. And while most of these are actually useful, others may not be the best fit for some people. That's why it's important to understand the things you shouldn't do on your Samsung phone.

From a software standpoint, you should never turn off features that boost security like Auto Blocker and Device Protection, or disable any that optimize performance and battery life. However, some performance optimization features can actually slow things down on phones with decent hardware specifications, making them worth disabling in specific situations. Apart from that, you should avoid using unsupported chargers and accessories. While it may not necessarily damage the phone, the experience, more often than not, takes a hit. You should also avoid using Samsung phones in areas with high magnetic fields or storing your device alongside metal objects.

So, if you own a Samsung phone, make sure you are not making any mistakes that can compromise security or negatively impact performance, hardware, or the overall Android experience.