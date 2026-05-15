5 Hidden Features Every Android Phone Owner Should Know About

The built-in screen-casting feature is a bit of a fun one as it lets you cast anything on your screen directly to another device, like your smart TV. So when you spot a YouTube video or capture pictures of your puppy doing dorky poses, you can mirror it from your phone to a smart TV, instead of sharing a link or attachment with every family member.

You can also pretty much do this on most smart TVs, as long as your Android device is on the same network as your connected smart TV. The option should be listed in your quick settings as either "Cast," "Screen Cast," or "Smart View." You might also need to set something up on your TV to make your phone appear on it. If you're using a Fire TV Stick or Fire TV, you need to place it in screen mirroring mode. From here, your TV should appear on your phone, and you can choose what to display, whether that's just the app you're in or the entire phone display. Just note that this feature should work on most modern smart TVs across the pricing spectrum, but if it isn't built into the TV OS, you might need a device like Chromecast to make it work.