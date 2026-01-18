7 Android Gestures You've Probably Never Tried (But Really Should)

Smartphone gestures entered the mainstream after Apple introduced the iPhone in 2007. When the first Android phone, the HTC Dream, was launched the following year, it incorporated similar gestures – like swiping to answer or end phone calls. At the time, these phones also used physical buttons because using gestures to navigate around your phone wasn't familiar to people back then. Now swiping, pinching, and dragging are second nature. But you need to know about gestures to use them, and there are options available that you might not even know exist.

It's difficult to explain some of the subtle differences in phone swiping. We have included videos to help, but it's still going to require some trial and error when you try it on your own phone. A slight change in swipe speed and you might find yourself activating something else entirely. Still, it's worth the initial frustration of trying to get the hang of these things because they become part of your muscle memory in no time. All the videos are taken on a Google Pixel 8 Pro. Things should work more or less the same on other major smartphone brands, but where there are notable differences, I've tried to mention them in the instructions.

If you've stumbled on this article by accident and actually really dislike using gestures to navigate around your phone, it's worth knowing that gestures are still optional on most Android phones. You can opt to use old-school 3-button navigation instead. To do this, go to Settings, then System, and select the Navigation Mode option. Here you can toggle on 3-button navigation.