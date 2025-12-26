Google May Soon Make A Big Change To Android Multitasking

Multitasking in mobile operating systems has come a long way in recent years, and some devices feel more like working with traditional computers. A recent discovery shows it could get even better now that Google is about to make an important change to Android multitasking, which may improve the way people use mobile devices with AI.

According to Android Authority, Google is working on a new feature for the Gemini app that allows users to use their smartphone normally while the AI generates a response. Android minimizes Gemini to an icon at the bottom of the screen, replacing the current behavior that forces it to remain on screen as it answers the prompt. The user receives visual cues from the Gemini overlay while being able to interact with a different app. An animation plays at the bottom of the screen to inform the user that the AI is still processing the latest request, and a notification appears when the answer is ready so the user can return to Gemini.

While the change concerns using Gemini at the same time as other apps, it's a concept we can see being applied to other key apps in the future. Android, iOS, and iPadOS aren't quite ready to replace traditional desktops and laptops, but they handle multiple apps and tasks better than before, especially on devices with AI perks like those on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The combination of more powerful hardware and new form factors like foldables already opens the door to better productivity. An AI layer on top of it can further improve how we use smartphones.