This Is Why Your Phone Battery Is Charging Slowly (Even With A Fast Charger)

First, inspect the phone, starting with the charging port. After prolonged use, the port may accumulate lint, which may impact the contact between the plug and the connector. We've already explained how to clean your iPhone thoroughly and how to deep clean your Android device. Ensure the port is clean and re-test the wired charging speeds. Separately, any contact with liquids may prevent charging. If your phone gets wet, you'll want to let it dry before charging it. Wireless charging may be an option if you absolutely need to recharge.

The cable is the next key piece of equipment to verify. Ideally, you would use the cable that came with your phone, as it should support the fast charging speeds and standards the vendor requires. If you must use third-party cables, you should check if the cable can fast charge — generally, you'd want to look for one that supports USB Power Delivery (USB PD) and can output up to 240 W. Also, ensure the integrity of the cable. Sometimes, charging cables get damaged, and that can impact charging speeds. You should also ensure the wireless charger you're using can support the maximum charging speeds of your handset.

Finally, check the power adapter. Most smartphones don't ship with chargers in the box, so you have to use the ones you already own. For example, for an iPhone to charge at 40 W, you would need an adapter that supports at least 40 W. If you're using a multiport power adapter to power several devices, including your laptop and smartphone, you should ensure the port dedicated to your phone supports the fast-charging speeds and standards it needs. Like with charging cables, keep in mind that the charger may be broken and may need replacing.