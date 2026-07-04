5 Things Google Pixel Owners Want From The Pixel 11

As we noted above, better battery life is one of the most common asks for the Pixel 11 lineup. One user even noted that they are fine with the Pixel's "middling" performance so long as the battery lasts them all day. The Pixel 10 sports a 4,970mAh battery, and overall experience with it has been mixed, based on comments shared online. Some users say they haven't had any issues at all, while others note that they have massive battery drain problems and struggle to get the device to last throughout the day unless they only use it very lightly.

The Pixel 10 Pro receives similar feedback, and even in our review, we noted that it might last a day for power users, but it will usually require charging at night or at some point during the day. One thing Google could potentially do to improve battery life — and something that some commentators have mentioned on Reddit — is introduce a silicon-carbon battery to the Pixel 11 lineup.

While silicon-carbon can offer greater capacity, it also has some issues. There's a reason Google and Apple haven't embraced silicon-carbon batteries just yet: they can be unstable overall. Even without introducing an entirely new type of battery, users appear convinced that Google could drastically improve battery life, perhaps through AI-powered features, though some users have asked for less AI in their Pixel devices.