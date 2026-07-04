5 Things Google Pixel Owners Want From The Pixel 11
There are a lot of reasons to love the Pixel 10, chief among them being its price range and the trimmed-down approach to Android it offers compared to some brands like Samsung and Motorola. However, over the past few years, Google has been working to make the Pixel lineup stand out more from the pack of other Android smartphones out there, and even following in Apple's footsteps to create its own chipset to power the smartphone lineup. As we move further into the year and prepare for the arrival of the Pixel 11, many users and fans have started talking about the upcoming device and what they hope to see.
The list of wants is understandable, and what you'd probably expect to see if you're an avid Pixel user. Most users cite features like better battery life as their priority, though there are plenty of other things on the list that people hope Google will showcase when the device comes out. Suspiciously, what appears to be missing from most of the comments we've seen is a desire for more AI features. That isn't all that surprising, especially as the overall hype for AI remains divided amid the ongoing surge in prices due to RAM shortages.
Better battery life
As we noted above, better battery life is one of the most common asks for the Pixel 11 lineup. One user even noted that they are fine with the Pixel's "middling" performance so long as the battery lasts them all day. The Pixel 10 sports a 4,970mAh battery, and overall experience with it has been mixed, based on comments shared online. Some users say they haven't had any issues at all, while others note that they have massive battery drain problems and struggle to get the device to last throughout the day unless they only use it very lightly.
The Pixel 10 Pro receives similar feedback, and even in our review, we noted that it might last a day for power users, but it will usually require charging at night or at some point during the day. One thing Google could potentially do to improve battery life — and something that some commentators have mentioned on Reddit — is introduce a silicon-carbon battery to the Pixel 11 lineup.
While silicon-carbon can offer greater capacity, it also has some issues. There's a reason Google and Apple haven't embraced silicon-carbon batteries just yet: they can be unstable overall. Even without introducing an entirely new type of battery, users appear convinced that Google could drastically improve battery life, perhaps through AI-powered features, though some users have asked for less AI in their Pixel devices.
Better video capture quality
For years, the Pixel was lauded as having one of the best camera systems on a smartphone. A lot of this came down to how Google's system processes images, but one area that the Pixel appears to have fallen by the wayside in recent years, at least based on comments, is video quality. This is a common complaint on the Pixel subreddit, with many users hoping to see improved video quality on the Pixel 11.
While some note that you can use Video Boost — an AI-powered feature — to improve video quality, it requires cloud access. That means your video needs to be uploaded to the cloud, processed and then re-downloaded to your device. That's not exactly ideal, and it has led some to comment that they hope Google embraces more on-device AI functionality on the Pixel 11.
With the Pixel 10 Pro, Google really tried to show off how powerful its video capture was. This led to mixed comments, especially when the company brought in the Jonas Brothers to shoot an entire music video using the Pixel 10 Pro. No matter how you feel about that video, though, it appears the fans are still hoping to see something better when the Pixel 11 arrives.
Improved Face Unlock
Another area that Pixel fans hope to see improved on the Pixel 11 is Face Unlock. This feature works similarly to Apple's Face ID, but it doesn't use infrared to detect and read the user's face, unlike Apple's TrueDepth camera system. That's one thing that has helped set Apple's system apart, and it is something that fans are hoping Google will embrace with the Pixel 11. In addition to improving the overall security and reliability of the Face Unlock functionality, an infrared sensor would likely also enable better Face Unlock performance in darker environments, something fans are very much hoping for.
Google is reportedly working on a more Face ID-like system on the next Pixel smartphones, though until we hear official news from Google itself, all we can do is speculate. Considering the complaints about the Pixel's Face Unlock functionality over the years, though, Google has good reasons to improve what the functionality offers, especially if it wants to continue finding ways to stand out compared to other Android smartphones that offer more raw performance out of the box, such as the Samsung Galaxy S26 and the latest OnePlus devices.
Faster charging
Currently, the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro offer up to 30W wired charging, with the Pixel 10 Pro XL offering up to 45W. These speeds are perfectly fine for most everyday users; however, compared to some of the other big hitters out there, like the Galaxy S26+ and the Galaxy S26 Ultra — which offer 45W and 60W wired charging speeds, respectively — the Pixel 10 feels a bit slow. This has led some users to hope that Google will further improve charging speeds with the Pixel 11.
It is entirely possible to go higher, and even Samsung's overall speeds are considered slow compared to some of the speeds we've seen from other names on the market, like OnePlus, which even offers smartphones like the OnePlus 10T that can charge at 125W when wired. That allowed the phone to charge from 1% to 100% in just 20 minutes, according to the company. While it's unlikely the Pixel 11 will see a leap that massive, even giving it something faster like the Galaxy S26 Ultra would be a nice upgrade and make keeping your smartphone topped up much easier and quicker.
More base storage
The base storage on the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and earlier Pixel devices has been 128GB for years now. However, fans are hoping that Google will follow in the footsteps of other smartphone manufacturers by making 256GB the default base storage option on the Pixel 11. Not only would this give users more storage at the lowest price, but it would also instantly increase the value of the Pixel 11's lowest-priced variants. 128GB isn't a lot of space for data when you start to think about how large some apps have become in our digital age, nor when you think about all the new AI features coming out each year that take up precious space on our smartphones.
The biggest problem with having such a small baseline storage option like 128GB is that the system itself takes up several gigabytes, with some Reddit comments noting up to 60GB of space used by the Android OS with updates installed. That doesn't even account for apps, photos, or whatever else users might download. While there are plenty of cloud photo services out there, like Google Photos, having 256GB of base storage would give users twice as much space before they have to start offloading their photos and other items.