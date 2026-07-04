NVIDIA's New Liquid-Cooled Data Centers Are Running At An Unexpected Temperature
Traditionally, data center operators have recommended an ambient temperature of 18 to 27 degrees Celsius (approximately 64 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit) for data center equipment. But in an unexpected twist, Nvidia's new 100% liquid-cooled AI data centers are running at a feverish temperature of 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit). This may seem counterintuitive, but Nvidia asserts that this cooling method is one of the biggest efficiency leaps in data center history.
In Nvidia's blog post by Josh Parker, head of corporate sustainability at Nvidia, it was announced that Nvidia DSX AI factories are hosting Nvidia's Rubin AI infrastructure with no fans or cold aisles. The idea that a data center must feel like a walk-in freezer is explained away as a misconception. All that was left was to find a way to transition from the hybrid liquid-and-air cooling to a pure liquid-cooling solution.
So, how does the Nvidia DSX design work? Liquid coolant enters the chip at 45 degrees Celsius, absorbs heat from across the chip's surface, and exits at 55 degrees. It was observed that processors can continue to operate at full performance at this temperature, and the process doesn't cause them to degrade. This is a huge boon for data centers, considering that every one-degree-Fahrenheit increase in operating temperature translates to up to 5% savings in energy costs. And with the U.S. pushing for data centers to pay for grid access, the timing couldn't be better for Nvidia.
What NVIDIA's high-temperature cooling means for consumers
The mention of an all-liquid-cooling data center may raise alarms for everyday people who are concerned about AI data centers doing more harm than just raising prices. These data centers are already consuming a reported 5 million gallons of water per day, to the potential detriment of nearby communities. However, Nvidia claims that its DSX AI factories have "zero water consumption" due to a dry-cooler-based design featuring a closed-loop system with no evaporative water cooling.
With that being said, this energy-efficient high-temperature cooling method might find its way into your home computer someday. For the CPU and GPU in your home computer, manufacturers explain that you should target a temperature as low as 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) when the system is idle or under light use. That number might hit the new 45-degree standard if Nvidia's partner companies, such as cooling system manufacturer Motivair, start to implement similar engineering into consumer products.
If Nvidia is saving big on energy costs at the data center, does that mean the price of Nvidia's AI-powered products will go down? Not necessarily. As stated by Parker in the original blog post, "AI workloads are not getting lighter. The compute demand driving data center construction is growing faster than almost any other category of infrastructure investment." It's still very much a time when you should not wait to buy a new graphics card for your PC.