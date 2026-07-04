NVIDIA's New Liquid-Cooled Data Centers Are Running At An Unexpected Temperature

Traditionally, data center operators have recommended an ambient temperature of 18 to 27 degrees Celsius (approximately 64 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit) for data center equipment. But in an unexpected twist, Nvidia's new 100% liquid-cooled AI data centers are running at a feverish temperature of 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit). This may seem counterintuitive, but Nvidia asserts that this cooling method is one of the biggest efficiency leaps in data center history.

In Nvidia's blog post by Josh Parker, head of corporate sustainability at Nvidia, it was announced that Nvidia DSX AI factories are hosting Nvidia's Rubin AI infrastructure with no fans or cold aisles. The idea that a data center must feel like a walk-in freezer is explained away as a misconception. All that was left was to find a way to transition from the hybrid liquid-and-air cooling to a pure liquid-cooling solution.

So, how does the Nvidia DSX design work? Liquid coolant enters the chip at 45 degrees Celsius, absorbs heat from across the chip's surface, and exits at 55 degrees. It was observed that processors can continue to operate at full performance at this temperature, and the process doesn't cause them to degrade. This is a huge boon for data centers, considering that every one-degree-Fahrenheit increase in operating temperature translates to up to 5% savings in energy costs. And with the U.S. pushing for data centers to pay for grid access, the timing couldn't be better for Nvidia.