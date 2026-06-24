The US Is Making Data Centers Pay For Grid Access — But Power Bills Are Still Going Up

The AI bubble is slowly unraveling — kind of. Companies gobbled up RAM to power data centers, which turned 2026 into an expensive year for tech, to the point where certain manufacturers are producing older models of RAM to mitigate some of the damage. However, AI also caused electricity bills to spike, even as the companies behind AI foot most of the bill.

Earlier this month, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) issued orders to, among other things, speed up the integration of "large energy users" such as AI data centers among all regional grid operators under its jurisdiction. This decision might sound like the government is prioritizing the energy needs of these data centers, which isn't inaccurate but also doesn't cover the full scope of the order. This fast-tracked coverage will have to "respect the region-specific rules that are already in place." The most important of these rules will guard against "cost shifting" (i.e., the data center owners can't underpay for electricity costs, forcing other customers to pay the rest of the expenses). Not only does the FERC put its foot down on the matter, but it is drafting state governments into enforcement duties.

Admittedly, the FERC's orders are subject to change since it is giving energy companies 60 days to explain why their tariffs should remain, as well as 30 days to show how they intend to provide enough energy for the data centers while also delivering electricity to other customers. Well, 60 days and 30 days, respectively, as of the order's submission, which was on June 18, 2026. Plus, as transmission service models differ from region to region, potential roles, responsibilities, and rules could differ as well.