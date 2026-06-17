Solar Power Has Officially Overtaken Coal In The U.S. For The First Time

No two people agree on the most efficient energy source, but many will admit that the sun is the greenest power source. Electric companies set up "farms" to harvest solar radiation for power, and many homeowners install solar panels on their houses. Adoption has been slow, but solar power finally had a significant victory over one of its main rivals.

Earlier this month, the global energy think tank Ember released a report that, for the first time, solar power generated more electricity than coal in the U.S. According to Ember, solar panels generated 12.8% of electricity nationwide, while coal produced 12.2%. This milestone was the product of rising solar panel productivity and a reduced reliance on coal. In fact, organizations such as the Solar Energy Industries Association and Wood Mackenzie clarified that over 90% of all the energy added to the U.S. electrical grid this year (approximately 7.8 GW) came from solar power and storage installations.

While the news sounds impressive, we must temper the hype a small bit. While coal is now the fourth-largest source of electricity in the U.S., gas and nuclear energy production still outshine solar power. Moreover, this news coincided with the time of year when spring starts to give way to summer, when temperatures (and the need for cooling solutions) rise, and sunlight grows more intense. Will solar power continue this upward trend? It probably could if we stop relying on fossil fuels (studies show that fossil fuels weaken and ruin solar power), but we still have the rest of the year to find out.