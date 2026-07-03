Sir Arthur Conan Doyle was the renowned Scottish author behind the world-famous Sherlock Holmes stories. In 1912, Doyle published "The Lost World," a science fiction novel about a land populated by dinosaurs in the modern day. This should not be confused with Michael Crichton's 1995 book "The Lost World." Though Crichton admits that his "The Lost World" is a direct reference to Doyle's, it's actually a sequel to "Jurassic Park," the novel which served as the basis for what NASA hails as the most scientifically accurate sci-fi movie ever made.

Doyle's story was also adapted into a film, and it has the distinct honor of being the first movie shown on an airplane. In the April 16, 1925 issue of Flight magazine, a short blurb discussed an experiment regarding an "aerial picture theatre." A Handley Page airplane took off from Croydon Aerodrome in London, equipped with a screen fitted to the cabin. The 12 passengers aboard the Paris-bound flight were treated to a showing of Doyle's "The Lost World" during the half-hour journey, which barely accounts for the film's nearly two-hour runtime. Even so, "The Lost World" holds the official Guinness World Record for "first inflight film" as a result of this event.