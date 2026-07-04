Motorola Vs. Samsung Android Phones: Which Budget Model Is Right For You

Samsung's Galaxy A37 is the best budget phone for most people from Samsung's and Motorola's lineups. It's a fair, well-rounded phone, and even better, it comes with Samsung's promise of six OS upgrades and security patches for six years from launch. The Galaxy A37 looks premium, thanks to its design aesthetic that's borrowed from the much more premium Galaxy S26, a glossy finish, and a glazed ceramic frame. Unfortunately, the phone's glossy body picks up a lot of fingerprints and other grime.

The phone packs a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,900 nits peak brightness, which looks vibrant, feels fluid and responsive, and is legible outdoors. The phone relies on the Exynos 1480 SoC with up to 8 GB of RAM to keep it snappy, and everyday tasks run smoothly; however, don't expect it to perform well in graphics-intensive games, a problem faced by most budget phones. That said, its 5,000mAh battery can last through a day on a single charge. There is also 45W wired charging support, but no wireless charging. The onboard primary camera also delivers decent photos, with plenty of detail; however, the ultrawide and macro shooters are only serviceable.

The phone starts at $450 for the base 6 GB RAM model, which we suggest going with if you have a limited budget. However, if you are able to snag the 8 GB RAM variant for under $500 during a sale or with a promo, it'll be a good upgrade, as it will not only make your phone more futureproof but also give you more storage.