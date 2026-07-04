Why Do LED Lights Flicker On Camera?

At the core of the flickering is the alternating current (AC). With it, electrons surge through the current in cycles. One cycle per second is measured in hertz (Hz). Hypothetically, in one Hz or a single cycle, the current changes direction once, so the bulb flashes twice as electrons move back and forth.

Electricity in the U.S. has a frequency of 60 Hz. That means that in a single second, the light bulb has technically turned off and on 120 times. The human eye (and our glorious brains) perceives events continuously. In other words, we don't process the environment as a series of stills. Once the flickering goes above a certain speed, our brain simply doesn't register the flashing.

Cameras are different. When recording video, the camera shutter opens and closes much faster than the LED light pulses. In other words, the black flicker you captured happened exactly as the LED light shut off during its regular cycle. So, when a camera and lights are out of sync, or when the shutter speed doesn't match the flickering of the LEDs, your video will clearly capture the dreaded strobe effect. While that makes sense for cameras with a physical shutter, what about phones? They use an electronic rolling shutter that exposes the sensor line by line, so this flickering can be seen on those devices, too. You can also tweak settings to avoid mistakes that can make your footage look worse.