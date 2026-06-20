Camcorders Are Still Worth Buying In 2026 - Here's Why
Incredibly, 2000s digital cameras have become cool again. The younger crowd has embraced these old digicams partly out of nostalgia, partly because it gets them away from their phones, while also providing a vibey lo-fi look out of the box. Digital camcorders, in principle, can scratch the same digital minimalism itch. However, there are also a slew of practical benefits that generally make camcorders still worth buying in 2026, especially if you're serious about leveling up your video shoots.
Every inch of a camcorder is tailored for comfort and offers a more ergonomic experience than holding a smartphone or DSLR camera. A smartphone is an amazing multi-tool, sure, but it's undeniable that its battery life and memory can suffer as a result. With a camcorder, you get more battery life, and if you throw in a memory card, you can squeeze a lot more shooting time. Anything else apart from convenience? Well, depending on the model, a camcorder may also have better "glass" than a smartphone, and more importantly, you get actual optical zoom.
Are camcorders still viable?
Before advocating for camcorders, it's worth getting the elephant in the room out of the way first. Camcorders may not be the best way to get THE best results. DSLR cameras are more than capable of delivering amazing results, both in stills and video. So, why choose a camcorder over the superior DSLR or mirrorless? You can view a dedicated "video rig" as a good halfway point between a DSLR and a smartphone. A camcorder may provide better video than a smartphone, and it's more practical than a DSLR (it's easier to operate and hold than a Canon 5D, for instance) since you don't need to purchase and swap a bunch of lenses.
With the playing field level, so to speak, a camcorder will, in many cases, sweep the floor with most smartphone cameras. The sensor on a digicam may be larger than the one on a smartphone, and the same goes for the lens. This means you can capture superior video in most circumstances, especially in low light. More battery life and memory are another huge plus when compared to smartphones, but so is their better manual control. Granted, if you're moving over to a dedicated camera, you may need to learn how to work the main settings, and of course, get used to the extra bulk, but that's a part of the charm when you think about it.
What type of camcorder should you get?
A camcorder is still worth buying in 2026, yes. But what type specifically? There are multiple routes you can take. Some vintage camcorders, like the Sony DCR-SX40, pack a punch and can record to SD cards so that you can avoid the hassle of DV tape. However, vintage may not be worth it if you're looking for anything more than pure nostalgia.
Modern camcorders are great, but they will also cost you a pretty penny. For example, the Sony AX43 is an incredible 4K camcorder that delivers pristine video, but is priced at nearly $1000. Yes, this is much less than you'll pay for most premium smartphones, but it's still a significant investment considering that it only does one thing. What if you need a device whose primary goal is to help you shake free of your smartphone, that's decent quality, and that doesn't cost an arm and a leg? In that scenario, a vintage-inspired camera used by Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez is a fun, quirky, video-only camera that costs just $200, is easy to handle, and delivers the Super-8 film experience with all the benefits of digital. It may not be impressive in terms of quality, but it's enough to stop you from staring at a screen.