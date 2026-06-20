Camcorders Are Still Worth Buying In 2026 - Here's Why

Before advocating for camcorders, it's worth getting the elephant in the room out of the way first. Camcorders may not be the best way to get THE best results. DSLR cameras are more than capable of delivering amazing results, both in stills and video. So, why choose a camcorder over the superior DSLR or mirrorless? You can view a dedicated "video rig" as a good halfway point between a DSLR and a smartphone. A camcorder may provide better video than a smartphone, and it's more practical than a DSLR (it's easier to operate and hold than a Canon 5D, for instance) since you don't need to purchase and swap a bunch of lenses.

With the playing field level, so to speak, a camcorder will, in many cases, sweep the floor with most smartphone cameras. The sensor on a digicam may be larger than the one on a smartphone, and the same goes for the lens. This means you can capture superior video in most circumstances, especially in low light. More battery life and memory are another huge plus when compared to smartphones, but so is their better manual control. Granted, if you're moving over to a dedicated camera, you may need to learn how to work the main settings, and of course, get used to the extra bulk, but that's a part of the charm when you think about it.