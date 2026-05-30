Are DSLR Cameras Still Worth Buying In 2026?

DSLR cameras have dominated the professional and amateur photography landscape for years. As a natural progression from old SLRs (which use an optical viewfinder with a mirror), it was a logical choice for most people just getting into photography or going for the real thing. In 2026, they're still capable of producing stellar images in the hands of most competent photographers.

Some of its more old-school features, like the optical viewfinder, even have a slight edge on the electronic viewfinders (EVFs) you'll find in most mirrorless cameras in some areas. You'll experience no latency (you're looking at a physical mirror, after all), and may get a better performance in low-light conditions. The optical viewfinder also doesn't waste battery, so you won't need to worry about running out of juice in the middle of a shoot. While it's more of a personal thing, DSLRs are generally larger and heavier. For people with larger hands, this is a huge plus.

But of course, the best thing about older cameras is that you can find professional-grade DSLRs on the used market for a reasonable sum. The same thing applies to lenses and other gear. You can build a solid lineup of incredible lenses for a fraction of the cost of mirrorless gear.

With a DSLR camera, you may not have all the modern bells and whistles, but that may lead to a more enjoyable experience. Some photographers even say that returning to DSLR photography made their workflow more focused. This may not apply to everyone, but for those looking to decrease their reliance on technological assistance available in mirrorless systems, it could be a major selling point.