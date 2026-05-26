12 Mistakes That Are Making Your Photos Look Worse

There are two reasons you should always take multiple photos when snapping something you want to get just right. The first one is obvious: Taking numerous shots instead of a single one lets you choose the best one from the lot. You can also experiment with multiple camera modes and settings to see whether they positively impact the photo in question. It helps that most phones have a burst mode that automatically clicks multiple shots and chooses the best one. You can cycle through these pictures and select a different shot if it seems better than the one your phone chose.

The second reason is far newer and further incentivizes clicking multiple pictures at once. However, this is mostly valid for newer Pixel owners, making this a rare example of an Android phone camera doing something the iPhone can't. Google has integrated several AI solutions into its Pixel flagships, making them top-tier photography phones. Auto Best Take works on Pixel 10 and better models, combining images in group shots and selecting the best facial expression for each subject. If you're the group's photographer but don't want to be excluded from a shot, you can use the Add Me feature to take two photos: One where you take the shot, and another where you hand the camera to someone else and stand in a previously empty space. The Pixel merges these photos into the ultimate group shot, ensuring you'll never have to sit out for other pictures.