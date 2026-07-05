4 Cheap Webcams That Can Actually Beat Your Laptop Camera

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If you've ever been on a video call where the built-in camera on your laptop leaves you looking washed out, grainy, or pixelated, you're probably not alone. Most of the budget and mid-range laptops you can buy today offer webcams with resolutions between 720p and 1080p, and they usually don't offer much besides standard video and audio that would suffice on most video calling platforms. Laptop webcams have to be crammed into thin bezels on most laptop screens, and with such a small amount of space to work with, the lens and sensor sizes usually needed for higher quality video are sacrificed. With hybrid and remote work now being a normality for many people, having a good quality webcam is very important.

External webcams come in all shapes and sizes, and you can get your hands on a good quality 4K webcam that trumps the quality of your laptop's built-in camera. While Teams, Meet, and Zoom all cap streaming at 1080p, 4K video will present much better, even when downscaled to 1080p. Here are four great options to consider, starting out with bare-bones 4K models you can buy in the $50 price range, to slightly more expensive options that can reframe you as you move at just under $100.