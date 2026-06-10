5 Ways To Check If Your Webcam Is Spying On You

Webcams are a great tool for recording videos or communicating with family, friends, and colleagues via apps like FaceTime, Facebook Messenger, Zoom, or Slack. Yet, hackers can turn them against you by turning them into spies. It's not a common occurrence, but it does happen. It's called camfecting, and it happens when someone gains remote access to your webcam without your knowledge.

There are several ways they can achieve this, including using phishing or exploiting an outdated router or weak Wi-Fi password to gain access to devices on your network. Afterward, they install remote access tools to upload spyware and access the camera directly, on top of other nefarious activities like stealing your sensitive information and launching cyberattacks. Luckily, you can check. The major signs to look for include the webcam's light indicator suddenly turning on, camera movements, weird apps accessing the camera, strange recordings on the drive, performance issues, and network irregularities.

Once you confirm that something is accessing the camera without your permission, the issue can easily be rectified without resorting to drastic measures. After checking, be sure to run a full system scan with a trusted antivirus and enable real-time protection, even if you're on a Mac. Also, be sure to strengthen your passwords, update your router, and change the default password on your network devices.