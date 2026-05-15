What Happens To Your Router If You Skip Firmware Updates

As long as your router has not reached its end of life (EOL), the manufacturer will push firmware updates to it regularly. If you don't update it, the network may begin to behave poorly over time. Issues you will notice include slower internet speeds, devices randomly disconnecting (or not connecting at all), reduced compatibility with devices using newer Wi-Fi standards, or the router starting to overheat. But probably the worst thing about not updating your router is that it becomes a sitting duck for hackers who know how to exploit vulnerabilities in old firmware.

For instance, in April 2026, the FBI issued a warning that a group of Russian military hackers called GRU (also known as APT28, Fancy Bear, and Forest Blizzard) had been taking over vulnerable routers, including EOL TP-Link routers, and changing their DNS and DHCP settings to allow them to steal sensitive information from individuals and organizations. In 2025, SecurityScorecard released a report about Operation WrtHug, a wide-scale hacking operation where over 50,000 EOL ASUS routers in the U.S., Taiwan, and Russia were used to spy on people and organizations worldwide.

The FBI advised that updating your router's firmware is one of the best defenses against these hacks. On top of that, don't use the router's default username and password, and if your router has reached EOL status, you should upgrade it. The Bureau also advised that you disable the remote management interfaces on your router to prevent access from someone outside your home network.