This Forgotten GameCube Feature Was Decades Ahead Of Its Time

Nintendo has never been shy about experimenting with how players interact with games, but one of its most ingenious ideas arrived back on the GameCube — though it never got the attention it deserved. The GameCube-GBA link cable let players connect a Game Boy Advance directly to the GameCube, allowing it to act as a special controller. This could give players new input options, hidden information, or even a second-screen style experience years before that idea became mainstream. While you can now play GameCube games on Switch and GBA games on your iPhone, it's features like this that make the case for collecting the original hardware.

Dual-screen gaming and second-screen interactions are easy to recognize later in Nintendo's catalog in the Wii U's design DNA, where the console and handheld-style gamepad could display different information at the same time. Even the Switch has echoes of this design philosophy. While it doesn't replicate the concept directly, several of its local multiplayer ideas have traces of it: one system, shared space, and multiple players coordinating in the same game world. "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" is a good example, with multiple players sharing a single island. The GameCube-GBA link cable was an early version of that thinking, just expressed through hardware instead of menus and online systems.