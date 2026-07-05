This Forgotten GameCube Feature Was Decades Ahead Of Its Time
Nintendo has never been shy about experimenting with how players interact with games, but one of its most ingenious ideas arrived back on the GameCube — though it never got the attention it deserved. The GameCube-GBA link cable let players connect a Game Boy Advance directly to the GameCube, allowing it to act as a special controller. This could give players new input options, hidden information, or even a second-screen style experience years before that idea became mainstream. While you can now play GameCube games on Switch and GBA games on your iPhone, it's features like this that make the case for collecting the original hardware.
Dual-screen gaming and second-screen interactions are easy to recognize later in Nintendo's catalog in the Wii U's design DNA, where the console and handheld-style gamepad could display different information at the same time. Even the Switch has echoes of this design philosophy. While it doesn't replicate the concept directly, several of its local multiplayer ideas have traces of it: one system, shared space, and multiple players coordinating in the same game world. "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" is a good example, with multiple players sharing a single island. The GameCube-GBA link cable was an early version of that thinking, just expressed through hardware instead of menus and online systems.
How the GameCube-GBA link cable works in games
The best-known example of how this feature worked comes from "The Legend of Zelda: Four Swords Adventures," where a GBA could display a private screen while the GameCube ran the main action on the TV. It let each player see different information, adding an extra layer of strategy and coordination. Another standout was "Pac-Man Vs.," which turned one player's GBA into the controller and status screen for Pac-Man while others played on the GameCube, creating a competitive setup for asymmetric multiplayer. In "Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles," the GBA could be used for multiplayer and for the caravan racing mini-game.
Nintendo also used the cable for more playful ideas. In "The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker," connecting a GBA could unlock the Tingle Tuner, which let a second player lend their support with special effects and tools. In "Metroid Prime," if you connected the GameCube with a GBA running "Metroid Fusion," you could unlock the Fusion Suit and an emulated version of the NES Metroid.
In retrospect, the GameCube-GBA link cable feels like a quiet preview of everything Nintendo would later explore with the Wii U and, more indirectly, the Switch. If you haven't broken your GameCube down for a clever DIY project, it's worth revisiting some of the multiplayer mayhem the link cable enabled.