Nintendo Switch Owners Can Now Play Their Classic Wii And GameCube Games - Here's How

Zelda fans rejoice, as it is now possible to play "The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess" on the Nintendo Switch. It's one game fans have been requesting to be ported to the console for years, but it's not available through Nintendo, only as an emulator. By using the popular Dolphin emulator on the Switch, users are able to play Nintendo Wii and Nintendo GameCube games.

An update from Tico (Tico Alpha version 0.7.0) adds both GameCube and Wii support to the Dolphin emulator. This grants users who have installed the emulator on their Switch access to classic Nintendo games. Tico announced a part of its source code is now available publicly, allowing for more independent use, providing more tools for creators working on emulators for Nintendo Switch.

In order to access the games that aren't available natively through the Nintendo store, you'll need to mod your Switch. This will require installing a custom firmware (CFW) on the system. Installing a CFW allows the console to run customized apps, emulators, and more features. It's possible to add a CFW to the Switch, but an earlier model (V1) can do so using the initial software, whereas newer and OLED versions will require modifications to the hardware. If you've been wanting to play older games not available on the handheld, an original Nintendo Switch may still be worth buying in 2026.