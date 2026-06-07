Nintendo Switch Owners Can Now Play Their Classic Wii And GameCube Games - Here's How
Zelda fans rejoice, as it is now possible to play "The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess" on the Nintendo Switch. It's one game fans have been requesting to be ported to the console for years, but it's not available through Nintendo, only as an emulator. By using the popular Dolphin emulator on the Switch, users are able to play Nintendo Wii and Nintendo GameCube games.
An update from Tico (Tico Alpha version 0.7.0) adds both GameCube and Wii support to the Dolphin emulator. This grants users who have installed the emulator on their Switch access to classic Nintendo games. Tico announced a part of its source code is now available publicly, allowing for more independent use, providing more tools for creators working on emulators for Nintendo Switch.
In order to access the games that aren't available natively through the Nintendo store, you'll need to mod your Switch. This will require installing a custom firmware (CFW) on the system. Installing a CFW allows the console to run customized apps, emulators, and more features. It's possible to add a CFW to the Switch, but an earlier model (V1) can do so using the initial software, whereas newer and OLED versions will require modifications to the hardware. If you've been wanting to play older games not available on the handheld, an original Nintendo Switch may still be worth buying in 2026.
What classic Nintendo games are available
The Dolphin emulator brings Wii and GameCube games to the Switch. Once installed on the system, users are able to download ROMs of their favorite games to Dolphin. In order to play a game like "Luigi's Mansion," they'll need to first find the ROM file online, download it, and install it on the console. The file must be placed in the correct folder. With "Luigi's Mansion" being a GameCube game, the file would need to be saved under the GameCube folder.
According to the Tico release page under GitHub, there are several games that have been tested on the Switch. "Luigi's Mansion" runs well, but may experience sluggish menus and some scenes stutter. "The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker" runs okay as it is a more demanding game. It's able to be played but can slow down in open spaces, while moving around indoors runs smoother.
Wii games that were tested all performed well, except "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3." Reports state the game experienced crashes when attempting to load the first level. This was done through an EUR ROM. Other games that were tested were "Rayman Origins," "MadWorld," and "Rhythm Heaven Fever." Emulators are a clever use for your old gaming consoles, just make sure you understand the potential risks involved if you do add a CFW to your Switch.
Another alternative to playing classic Nintendo games
If you don't want to mod your Nintendo Switch, there is an alternative to playing classic Nintendo games. The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is an official way to play classic and retro games from previous Nintendo consoles on the Switch and Switch 2.
A Nintendo Switch Online account with the Expansion Pack gets users access to Nintendo's expanded library of games on the Nintendo GameCube, Nintendo 64, Game Boy Advance, Virtual Boy, and SEGA Genesis. Users can also buy games that were once only available on former consoles as well, including "The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD" and "Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2." All three Wii games can be purchased through the official Nintendo Shop and downloaded as digital versions to the console. There are also some additional perks you didn't realize come with Nintendo Switch Online, including free DLC.
If you want access to the full roster of Wii and GameCube games through emulation on the Switch, you'll need to mod your console. If you just want to play games officially released for the handheld, Nintendo's online service does come with a subscription fee. One is free, but comes with a risk and knowledge of how to use ROMs; the other is a paid service, but you get access to games legitimately released by the company.