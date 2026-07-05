How Long Do Owners Say Sennheiser Headphones Usually Last?
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Cheap headphones aren't necessarily that reliable, and they often don't offer much in terms of audio fidelity. That may be the point, because you can technically compare an affordable pair of "ears" to cheap shoes. Both get the job done but won't impress you, and both will fall apart quite fast ... but they won't set you back much. However, once you shell out a few hundred bucks (or more) for one of the best major headphone brands, like Sennheiser, it's a completely different game, and you should definitely expect more out of your purchase. So, how long do owners say Sennheiser headphones usually last?
Spoiler alert: they can almost outlive you if you take care of them well. Barring owners who say "forever" (and there are quite a lot of those), most say that wired Sennheiser headphones can easily last decades. For instance, one Redditor says their pair of HD-650 (a classic, open-back model that sells for $580 on Amazon) has been in regular use for over 20 years. Another user in the same thread rocked his HD25 for the same amount of time – over two decades. There are even more extreme examples, like one person reporting that their Sennheiser HD 420, made in 1984, still works.
While wired Sennheisers can easily plug away for at least ten years, with Bluetooth versions, the life expectancy is a bit shorter, as the battery is bound to fail. Yet even in this category, Sennheiser lives up to its reputation. In a thread praising his now-discontinued Sennheiser HD350BT cans, a Redditor revealed they're working perfectly and can last 15 hours after three years of continuous use. Another person commented that their Sennheiser Momentum 1 headphones from 2013 are still going strong after a battery replacement.
Why do Sennheiser headphones last so long?
Sennheiser, as a company, made its bones in the 1960s and has been a mainstay in the pro audio space ever since. Just look at their microphones for proof. For example, the MD 421 microphone that was introduced in 1960 is still being used professionally in both recording studios and on the road by many musicians. The original design is so robust that many audio engineers today are using it on bass drums or bass cabinets, meaning that this mic can absolutely take the massive sound pressure associated with bass frequencies. That similar road-worthy philosophy likely applies to headphones, such as the classic HD414 headphones that were born in the same era (1968, more precisely).
Online comments play into this professional-grade reliability perfectly. For example, one commenter noticed that the plastic used by Sennheiser is quite similar to that you might find in expensive power tools, which may explain their longevity. Thus, if you settle for the brand's wired headphones (reliability is among the main reasons why audiophiles choose wired over Bluetooth), you can expect them to last you almost indefinitely if you replace the consumable parts.
You can view Sennheiser headphones as being modular. Most users say that the ear pads and the headband will eventually wear out, but note that replacing these components is very cheap. The same goes for cables, which are detachable even in some of the more affordable audiophile models, meaning that the replacement is plug-and-play. Sennheiser, as a company, is aware of this modularity and is still selling both ear pads and the cables for the headphones it produced in the late '60s.
How often will you have to do TLC for Sennheiser headphones?
With how long owners say Sennheiser headphones last, the maintenance is relatively hands-off. Occasionally wipe them down with a microfiber cloth, don't leave them in direct sunlight, don't tug on the cable when wearing them, and you'll practically be golden. Even though you can expect some of the parts to fail, the lifespan of the expandable components isn't all that bad, either.
According to one Redditor, you can expect the ear pads to last between one and three years (although this can vary from individual to individual). The user also said that the headband is a bit more robust and can last anywhere from two to five years. In a different thread, another Reddit user reported that a cable can go for approximately three to five years before it needs to be replaced. The good news is that all these parts are cheap. You can get both the headband and the foam cups for around $30 on Amazon. Tracking down the cable isn't hard either, and you can order it for around $15. That's pretty much it. An occasional $50 (or less) can purchase you decades of audiophile-grade sound quality, and who knows? Your kids may end up inheriting your Sennheiser if all goes well.