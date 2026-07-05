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Cheap headphones aren't necessarily that reliable, and they often don't offer much in terms of audio fidelity. That may be the point, because you can technically compare an affordable pair of "ears" to cheap shoes. Both get the job done but won't impress you, and both will fall apart quite fast ... but they won't set you back much. However, once you shell out a few hundred bucks (or more) for one of the best major headphone brands, like Sennheiser, it's a completely different game, and you should definitely expect more out of your purchase. So, how long do owners say Sennheiser headphones usually last?

Spoiler alert: they can almost outlive you if you take care of them well. Barring owners who say "forever" (and there are quite a lot of those), most say that wired Sennheiser headphones can easily last decades. For instance, one Redditor says their pair of HD-650 (a classic, open-back model that sells for $580 on Amazon) has been in regular use for over 20 years. Another user in the same thread rocked his HD25 for the same amount of time – over two decades. There are even more extreme examples, like one person reporting that their Sennheiser HD 420, made in 1984, still works.

While wired Sennheisers can easily plug away for at least ten years, with Bluetooth versions, the life expectancy is a bit shorter, as the battery is bound to fail. Yet even in this category, Sennheiser lives up to its reputation. In a thread praising his now-discontinued Sennheiser HD350BT cans, a Redditor revealed they're working perfectly and can last 15 hours after three years of continuous use. Another person commented that their Sennheiser Momentum 1 headphones from 2013 are still going strong after a battery replacement.