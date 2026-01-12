Are Cheap Headphones Actually Reliable? Here's What Users Say

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When we are looking to purchase headphones to listen to music, audiobooks, podcasts, and more, the amount of choice can be quite daunting. Sometimes, it can simply come down to price. While there may be a lot of top-rated headphones for less than $100, there is still a wide selection that are less than $20 or even $10. For that cheap of a price, though, are you actually getting headphones that are reliable?

Surprisingly, cheap headphones hold their own. While it can vary depending on the brand you buy, the sound quality can be actually quite good, though not quite the same as more expensive ones. You might also might be concerned if cheap headphones will have a longer lifespan than more expensive ones, but as it turns out, there is not an easy way to really quantify that as it depends a lot on how you treat your headphones.

It is often said that you get what you pay for in terms of quality. However, often the reviews you find on cheap headphones are quite positive, mentioning good price-per-quality ratio and surprising reliability. When it comes to cheap headphones, users are quick to point out both the benefits and drawbacks of their purchase.