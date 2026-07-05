What Are The Differences Between American And International Printer Paper Sizes?

Paper is easy to take for granted, especially in the modern world, where digital is the priority. Paper printing is even more so because there isn't much you need to do with paper and ink these days. Legal and business documents offer a physical trail, but not everyone works in a related field. When you do go to print, depending on where you are, you might encounter a conundrum. America's standard letter size is 8.5 by 11 inch sheets, but outside the country, everyone follows different standards. International paper sizes are different.

Paper standards are managed by different authorities across borders. In the U.S., the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) regulates paper size, while the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) regulates paper size for most European countries. Japan has its own standard, too, provided by the Japanese Industrial Standards Committee (JISC). America uses the imperial system of measurement, while the rest of the modern world uses the metric system.

International paper sizes are designed to scale mathematically. Every new size is exactly half of the previous one. This clever half rule makes it easy to scale documents. Standard sizes are labeled as A0 to A10, the most common being A4. But A4 is 210 millimeters by 297 millimeters or, in our measurements, 8.27 inches by 11.69 inches. American sizes are arbitrary and, for the most part, have no discernible pattern between them. The most common is Letter at 8.5 inches by 11 inches (220 millimeters by 280 millimeters), the equivalent of A4, though slightly larger. Other common American sizes are Legal (8.5 inches by 14 inches) and Tabloid-Ledger (11 inches by 17 inches).