5 Of The Best Small Printers You Can Buy In 2026

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If you often have to print documents or photos, going to your nearest Staples, CVS Photo, or public library isn't always convenient or efficient. A good small printer can do all this without taking up too much space in your home or office. While they may not have the best print quality or offer the most value for your money, these devices do offer convenience and will certainly come in handy the next time you need a quick print. Small printers come in a variety of form factors, from a compact desktop unit, to something that can fit in your backpack, to a pocket-friendly smartphone accessory.

However, printers as a product category have a long-standing reputation for not being the most reliable gadgets, and home printers are still a sore spot in 2026. Therefore, it's natural to feel overwhelmed while picking one from the plethora of options on the market. Fortunately, there are a number of positively reviewed and trusted compact printers worth considering for your next purchase. We selected these models after consulting expert reviews and buyer feedback.