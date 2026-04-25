Why Home Printers Still Feel So Bad In 2026

Despite all the improvements in technology over the last couple of decades, printers are one of the devices that haven't advanced in the true sense. To many, they have simply gone from bad to worse. Even in 2026, finding a reliable, reasonably-priced printer that works seamlessly remains a challenge. A quick search and you will come across hundreds of users complaining about printers. Whether it's low-quality prints, paper jams, print head issues, or the never-ending connectivity errors, you always seem to run into one printer problem or another.

There are several reasons why printers remain unreliable. First, the manufacturers often sell printers at a loss, and they hope to make a profit through recurring sales of cartridges. That's why many printers don't support third-party cartridges. But even if we were to look beyond costs, usability is another major concern. Very few people have never faced issues with their printers. The rest spend their time battling issues every couple of weeks. Some manufacturers also design printers that break after a few years, forcing users to upgrade.

While this may translate into higher profits for manufacturers, it's also driving users away from printers. Printer sales have dropped in recent years. Evolving workflows that don't revolve around physical copies are a major reason for this. But we can't ignore the fact that years of anguish have also made users wary of buying printers. Many gave up on them a long time ago.