Here's How Long Your Printer Should Last, According To HP

We may have a love-hate relationship with our printers, enjoying the convenience they bring for in-house printing while grumbling about how they always seem to have an error right when we need them. Printers aren't always necessarily a cheap purchase, depending on the type you buy, and as such they aren't something you want to replace often. According to the printer brand HP, the average lifespan for a printer is from three to seven years.

HP, short for the Hewlett-Packard Company, was founded in 1939 and is famous for its printers, despite also being one of the least reliable printer brands thanks to its Inkjet series.

Despite the company's claims on the average printer life, users on Reddit share different experiences. Reports on the printer life of their at-home printers included 20 years for an HP Laser, 14 years for a 7520 Inkjet, and 12 years for a Canon Pixma MG5320 — though some reported only two years of life for their devices. Printer companies like HP have something to gain by saying your printer will only last up to five years, as that means you may purchase their products more regularly. Still, you can take plenty of steps to ensure your printer has the longest and healthiest life.