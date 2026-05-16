9 Reliable Wireless Printers You Can Buy In 2026

Brother is the brand to know when it comes to reliable wireless printers, with many happy customers sticking with the brand for over a decade. The HL-L2460DW is one of its most basic models. It's a monochrome printer, so it only prints in black and white, and there's no scanner to be found. Instead, it's an affordable entry point into laser printers, and the brand sells several toners (TN830, TN830XL, or DR830) that can comfortably print thousands of pages before you need to replace them. These toners are expensive, but they pay off in the long run, and they won't clog up your printer if left unused for months at a time like inkjet models.

If you need to print quickly, the HL-L2460DW also has you covered, with an advertised printing speed of 36 pages per minute (ppm). In its review, RTINGS found that those numbers are more than just marketing, measuring a speedy real-world output of 34 ppm. This model has automatic duplex printing, so you can print on both sides without fiddling with the paper.

In terms of wireless connectivity, it supports dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Wi-Fi Direct ,and wireless printing via the Brother Mobile Connect App. When printing from a phone, it's also compatible with both Apple AirPrint and the Android-enabled Mopria Print Service, which is relatively easy to set up on any device. It has an aggregate rating of 4.1 on Amazon, based on more than 2,000 reviews.