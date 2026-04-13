5 Of The Most Common Printer Problems And How To Fix Them

You may have at some point come across a situation where the paper keeps getting stuck while a print job is underway. It's one of the most common problems with home and office printers. When this happens, the printer might make some unusual noises (if there's a mechanical issue) and the prints won't come out.

Most of the time, the underlying cause is something as simple as using the wrong paper size. If that's the case, turn off the printer and carefully remove the stuck paper by pulling it in the same direction as the paper path. Don't apply too much force. After removing it, replace the paper with the size recommended by the manufacturer. Also, never overfill the paper tray. Make sure the loaded paper is within the printer tray's capacity.

If paper jams happen frequently, dust accumulation could be to blame. To address that, you will need to turn off the printer and wipe the rollers with a lint-free cloth. It may also help to know how to remove dust safely from any electronic in your home using tools like canned air. This can also be done preventatively, as periodic printer cleaning can help avoid such issues in the long run and also increase the lifespan of your printer.