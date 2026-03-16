What Really Happens To Old Printer Cartridges After They're Recycled?

The obvious use for a recycled printer cartridge is as another printer cartridge. If the cartridge is simply out of ink, but otherwise still functional and structurally sound, it can be returned to its manufacturer and refilled with ink, then sold as a recycled cartridge for a discounted price. Other benefits of cartridge recycling include plastic staying out of the landfill and less power and material are used to manufacture cartridges from scratch. Or you can forget about expensive cartridges altogether by purchasing a printer that supports third-party cartridges or refillable tanks.

If the cartridge can't function in its intended role anymore, that doesn't mean it's completely useless. Instead of refilling it, it can be, where the cartridge is broken down into its components, each of which can serve a different purpose. The plastic and metal can be reused for a variety of products, while any residual ink and toner can be siphoned out and used to fill pens or pave roads. An Australian company, Lousy Ink, sells recycled ink by the bottle directly to artists, alongside tools like pens made from recycled plastic.

On a larger scale, recycled printer cartridge materials can be used to create more sustainable asphalt and wood products. The contaminated plastic elements in a cartridge can be repurposed into a material called eWood, a sturdy timber substitute that can be used to make fences or park benches. Recycled plastic from cartridges have also been used as a replacement for the binding agent in asphalt, leading to the creation of environmentally friendly plastic roads.