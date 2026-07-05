The '60s Vision Of AI Vs. The Reality In 2026

AI has infested virtually every corner of modern society. If it isn't people claiming AI is essential for your job security, it's AI actively replacing you in your job. And then there's all the harm AI data centers cause. The funny thing is that a '60s movie predicted this. Kind of.

"2001: A Space Odyssey" is widely considered required viewing for all movie buffs, whether or not they're fans of science fiction. It's regarded as a visual masterpiece that holds up even today, but even the imagery pales in comparison to the film's main antagonist: HAL 9000. While other movies would cast an alien or human either suffering from space madness or acting on the orders of a rogue nation as the villain, "2001: A Space Odyssey" puts an AI in that role. HAL tries to kill off the astronauts because it thinks they pose a threat to the mission and itself. Ironically, from a certain point of view, the AI might be right.

HAL 9000 is arguably the most famous AI in any work of fiction. Sure, Skynet of "Terminator" fame and AM from "I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream" are more monstrous because of the mass extinction events they cause, but HAL 9000 doesn't do what it does out of malice. Moreover, HAL isn't told to deprioritize human life. In "Alien," the android Ash is given explicit orders to sacrifice the crew if necessary, but HAL 9000 is given no such command; it comes to the conclusion that human life is in the way all on its own.