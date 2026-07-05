3 Reasons Why iPhone Users Ditch Their Apple Devices
Popular wisdom suggests that Apple devotees are too enamored with the Cupertino company's devices to ever consider alternatives. In reality, plenty of Apple users have decided to put down the iPhone in favor of trying something new. They often do so specifically because of complaints they have about Apple devices.
Understanding the reasons why Apple users sometimes decide to experiment with non-Apple products can help you better determine whether you want to buy an iPhone yourself if you don't currently use these devices, or whether you'd like to give other options a go if you've also been dissatisfied with Apple lately.
Now might also be a good time to review some uncomfortable truths about Apple products, as well as disadvantages of Apple's overall ecosystem. For instance, Apple devices are pretty expensive. You might feel you're wasting a lot of money on an iPhone if you find the added cost doesn't equate to added benefit. In addition, depending on how comfortable you are with customizing and modifying the user experience, you may decide that Apple doesn't offer you the overall freedom you want from your devices.
Some iPhone users have privacy concerns
In a post on Reddit's r/Apple community, a user explains that they decided to swap in their iPhone "for a dumb phone" after being disappointed with Apple's privacy failures. According to the user, they previously assumed that Apple's "privacy-first" branding accurately reflected the values of the company and the security of its products. They describe how learning of a $95 million lawsuit involving Siri (in which users found that, after accidentally activating Siri, it would record private conversations and share them with advertisers and other such parties) eroded their trust in Apple.
However, this post highlights some of the limitations and complications users may encounter when making the decision to leave the Apple ecosystem. As the user admits, they can't simply start using Google products. These come with the same privacy concerns. Their only option is to ditch smartphones altogether.
This might not be a choice you feel comfortable making. That said, there are likely some users out there willing to leave behind Apple and smartphones in general if it means added privacy. With Gen Z embracing retro tech partially out of a desire to escape constant digital connectivity, some companies are even offering minimalist flip phones that are ideal for those who worry they're feeding too much personal information to their smart devices.
Some feel Android products offer more options to customize the experience
Apple co-founder Steve Jobs was infamous for wanting to exercise absolute control over his products. Although he celebrated the way the hardware and software his company built helped users express their creativity, he wasn't a fan of letting users customize the products themselves. While Jobs may no longer be with us, this ethos is still clearly on display in Apple's current line of phones, tablets, and computers.
This has caused some to make the switch to Android. Discussing the matter on Reddit's r/Smartphones community, users explain how Apple offers a more convenient "works-fairly-well-right-out-of-the-box" experience, while Android requires more customization to offer a user an experience tailored to their preferences. The difference is, while making those adjustments might take time, Android products at least offer the option of doing so.
Users state that, once they've made the proper tweaks, "the experience is generally better" than what they'd get from an iPhone. It's also worth noting that some users who make these statements indicate they still use iOS via their iPads, suggesting they have enough experience with both Android and Apple products to genuinely appreciate the differences. On a related note, others in that thread also mention that iOS simply has too many bugs. Some make the switch to Android just to see if the experience is more consistent and reliable.
Ergonomics is a factor in the decision to try non-Apple products
It's worth noting that technical details are far from being the only factors users consider when deciding they need to take a break from Apple. After all, we hold our digital devices in our hands. As such, for some, a main priority is ergonomics and comfort.
For example, in Reddit's r/GooglePixel community, multiple users explain how a seemingly small matter like the fact that iPhones historically haven't had dedicated back buttons or gestures ultimately gave the Pixel the edge over the iPhone. While it's supposedly possible to avoid reaching for the back button at the top left of the screen by merely swiping the screen, users point out that this function doesn't always work, and some apps don't support it. As such, it can be difficult to comfortably use an iPhone with one hand, particularly if the screen is relatively large.
These are just a few of the reasons users cite when explaining why they left Apple behind. You might share these sentiments, or have your own complaints. Regardless, as users report, there's little harm in trying something new. Worst-case scenario, you feel you made a mistake and decide to return to Apple accordingly. On the other hand, you might be happy enough with another option that you end up abandoning Apple for good.