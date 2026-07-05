3 Reasons Why iPhone Users Ditch Their Apple Devices

Popular wisdom suggests that Apple devotees are too enamored with the Cupertino company's devices to ever consider alternatives. In reality, plenty of Apple users have decided to put down the iPhone in favor of trying something new. They often do so specifically because of complaints they have about Apple devices.

Understanding the reasons why Apple users sometimes decide to experiment with non-Apple products can help you better determine whether you want to buy an iPhone yourself if you don't currently use these devices, or whether you'd like to give other options a go if you've also been dissatisfied with Apple lately.

Now might also be a good time to review some uncomfortable truths about Apple products, as well as disadvantages of Apple's overall ecosystem. For instance, Apple devices are pretty expensive. You might feel you're wasting a lot of money on an iPhone if you find the added cost doesn't equate to added benefit. In addition, depending on how comfortable you are with customizing and modifying the user experience, you may decide that Apple doesn't offer you the overall freedom you want from your devices.