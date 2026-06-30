Over 5 Billion iPhones And Android Devices Are Vulnerable To This Massive New Threat

AirDrop and Quick Share both let you send photos and files to a nearby device in seconds without the need to sign into a Wi-Fi network, pair with another device, or even set up an account. And since Google brought AirDrop support to Android devices, this ease of sharing has become even more useful. That seamlessness comes from background services that wake up and talk to nearby devices the moment they're in range, without requiring the user to approve anything. While it's convenient, security researchers at the CISPA Helmholtz Center for Information Security just showed how much that level of trust can actually leave users' devices open to exploitation.

According to reports (via Help Net Security) on the research, the issues come down to six potential vulnerabilities that can affect iOS, Android, macOS, and even Windows devices. Three have been tied to AirDrop, with the primary issue being focused on sharingd, the daemon that both macOS and iOS use to power features like AirPlay, Universal Clipboard, Continuity Camera, and Handoff. The other three are tied to Quick Share and the system that Windows uses to allow continuity features between Android and PC.

The good news is that each of these vulnerabilities has already been reported to Apple and Google. Additionally, two of the vulnerabilities have already had fixes released, and the other four are currently in discovery pending the resolution of official fixes. Additionally, you can protect yourself by changing how your device connects to other devices using AirDrop and Quick Share.