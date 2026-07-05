The Largest Solar Farm In America Has Almost 2 Million Panels - Here's Where It Is

While it still makes up a relatively small part of U.S. electricity production, solar power has overtaken coal for the first time, thanks to massive investment in new facilities and despite the fact that solar power is being weakened by air pollution from fossil fuels. According to a June 2026 report from the Solar Energy Industries Association, solar made up 60% of all new electricity-generating capacity added in the first quarter of this year. Currently, the largest solar farm in the U.S. is Edwards & Sanborn Solar + Energy Storage, located in Kern County, California, within the Mojave Desert.

Built between 2021 and 2024, the massive solar farm is made up of over 1.9 million panels and extends over 4,660 acres of land, including parts of Edwards Air Force Base, and has a capacity of 864 MWdc (megawatts direct current), plus 3,287 MWh (megawatt hours) of battery storage. That makes Edwards & Sanborn the country's largest solar-plus-storage farm in terms of overall capacity, even if it's physically smaller than Orion Solar Belt in Texas, which mostly produces power for Google data centers rather than American homes.

According to NASA, Edwards & Sanborn Solar + Energy Storage has the largest battery storage system in the world. That's particularly important for a solar farm, allowing it to reliably supply banked energy at night or in bad weather. Battery capacity also prevents waste. After all, being able to produce a lot of electricity doesn't mean much if that power isn't going anywhere. Edwards & Sanborn has a maximum interconnection capacity of 1,300 MW (or 1.3 GW), with energy going to the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) grid to power homes and businesses, including Starbucks.