Hisense Just Made TV Streaming Safer For Kids, But There's One Problem
For parents, monitoring what their children watch can be difficult, but one TV manufacturer may have a novel solution. While many TVs can offer parental controls and streaming services do their part by providing profiles or settings centered around kids, manufacturer Hisense is partnering with a company to offer some options that may eliminate a parent's need to worry whenever a young one is holding the remote. The only downside is the U.S. may not get the feature.
In partnership with A Parent Media Co., Inc. (APMC), which owns the Kidoodle TV service, 2026 model Hisense TVs will offer a "Safe Streaming" remote alongside an accompanying kid-friendly app (per TechRadar). Together, these two features can be helpful for parents, as they potentially circumvent the need to set up streaming services or a television to make it child-friendly. However, as of now, the features will only start rolling out to televisions in Europe and the UK.
The remote will be complimentary for displays receiving it, and it's also set up for voice controls and includes "recogniSable" icons for easier navigation. For those who still want to watch the best R-rated superhero shows after the little ones have gone to bed, the new features can be a real game changer. Naturally, if you're not familiar with Hisense televisions, we can tell you who makes them and where they're manufactured.
HiSsense delivers kids-friendly features for parents
Meant to help address the safety of children who rely on the internet, Hisense TVs with the new child safety remote and app will begin launching in June, and users can expect to find them on displays running the Vidaa operating system. This includes devices in the RGB MiniLED and MiniLED lineups, meaning models like ER9S, U7S, and US7S Pro series will have the feature, among others. According to APMC, it's the first remote of its kind from a UK manufacturer.
Through the new Vidaa Kids app, children will be able to access over 50,000 episodes from a variety of children's shows, including titles like "Baby Shark," "PAW Patrol: Pup Tales," "Spongebob Squarepants," and more. As for the remote itself, it's built for small hands, powered by Kidoodle TV services, and ensures that children can only access approved content. Notably, said content has also been vetted and approved by actual humans.
Though Hisense TVs may have some problems that we have to show people how to fix, parents are likely thrilled to hear about the new parental controls. Unfortunately, there's no word on whether said controls will be available in the U.S. as of now. The new features use the Vidaa operating system, and while this OS has been making its way to the U.S., there don't seem to be any immediate plans to bring these features here.