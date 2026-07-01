Hisense Just Made TV Streaming Safer For Kids, But There's One Problem

For parents, monitoring what their children watch can be difficult, but one TV manufacturer may have a novel solution. While many TVs can offer parental controls and streaming services do their part by providing profiles or settings centered around kids, manufacturer Hisense is partnering with a company to offer some options that may eliminate a parent's need to worry whenever a young one is holding the remote. The only downside is the U.S. may not get the feature.

In partnership with A Parent Media Co., Inc. (APMC), which owns the Kidoodle TV service, 2026 model Hisense TVs will offer a "Safe Streaming" remote alongside an accompanying kid-friendly app (per TechRadar). Together, these two features can be helpful for parents, as they potentially circumvent the need to set up streaming services or a television to make it child-friendly. However, as of now, the features will only start rolling out to televisions in Europe and the UK.

The remote will be complimentary for displays receiving it, and it's also set up for voice controls and includes "recogniSable" icons for easier navigation. For those who still want to watch the best R-rated superhero shows after the little ones have gone to bed, the new features can be a real game changer. Naturally, if you're not familiar with Hisense televisions, we can tell you who makes them and where they're manufactured.