What's The Best Tablet Size For Watching Movies?

The advertised screen size for a tablet doesn't exactly paint the whole picture about the best display for movies. In general, movies follow a fairly wide aspect ratio these days, often employing a widescreen 16:9 or 1.85:1 format. This means that a tablet screen that's ideal for watching movies is one that's fairly wide. Samsung's Galaxy Tab S series, for example, uses 16:10 aspect ratios, which fits quite closely to the most standard movie format. Compare that with the 4:3 ratio that Apple's iPad and iPad Air lines use. This more square aspect ratio allows for better windowing and a more versatile experience for stacking windows or apps in other use-cases, but widescreen movies will look smaller because the extra vertical space will have black bars on either side.

With that in mind, the size and the shape of your display are important to consider when selecting. While the 11-inch base-level Galaxy Tab S would feel solid for watching movies, the 11-inch iPad equivalent may feel cramped. In general, bigger is probably better, but for iPads, it really is probably best to go with the larger iPad Pro to maximize the widescreen surface area.

One final consideration for screen size is how that affects device weight. If you have a large display, such as the Galaxy Tab S Ultra model, it will look huge and magnificent, but may feel heavy in your hands for long movie-watching sessions. So be sure to consider what would feel comfortable if you want to hold your tablet during a film.