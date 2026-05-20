5 Of The Best Big Tablets You Can Buy In 2026
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Tablets are the perfect middle ground when shopping for a device that gives you the portability of a smartphone with the screen real estate and better performance of a laptop. But tablets do come in varying sizes, ranging from 5 inches all the way to 15 inches. If you're shopping for a large tablet, you should ideally opt for a screen size of 11 inches or more when measured diagonally.
These kinds of big tablets may not be as portable as smaller models, but they are perfect picks if you need a great multimedia-viewing experience and strong performance. You can also turn big tablets into a laptop replacement by pairing it with a keyboard and a mouse. We've done extensive research to find the best big tablets that you should buy if you're in the market for a new one in 2026, so you don't have to. We have a methodology section at the end of the article that dives deep into our selection process.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
The Tab S11 Ultra is Samsung's most expensive Galaxy tablet to date, and it all makes sense once you pull back the curtain and see what it offers. For starters, it features a massive 14.6-inch display that rivals some laptop screens, making it a great choice if you want a tablet with a laptop-sized display. The display is an AMOLED with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits of typical brightness (1,600 nits peak), and HDR10+ support. As a high-end tablet, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Plus, which is one of the most powerful mobile processors. That chipset is paired with 12 GB of memory and either 256 GB or 512 GB of storage. There's also a 1 TB variant that comes paired with 16 GB of memory.
An 11,600 mAh battery powers the tablet, and it can charge at speeds of up to 45 W. You likely won't be buying this tablet for taking pictures, but if you want to, there's a dual camera setup on the rear with a 13 MP wide camera and an 8 MP ultrawide camera, while on the front there is a 12 MP camera for taking selfies and video calls. Multiple reviewers have praised the Tab S11 Ultra for having an amazing display and being snappy. You can buy this tablet starting at $1,055 from Amazon and $1,200 from Best Buy. It runs Android 16 out of the box, and the company promises up to seven years of software and security updates.
Apple 13-inch iPad Pro
Apple's M5-powered 13-inch iPad Pro ranks as one of the best tablets on the market overall. And thanks to its 13-inch screen, the iPad Pro is also a great pick if you're looking for a big tablet to buy. The screen isn't just large; it also features high-end specs like an OLED panel, 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10 and Dolby Vision support, and up to 1,600 nits peak brightness (1,000 nits typical). Moreover, the tablet uses Apple's own M5 processor that is powerful enough to support some modern MacBooks. You can get the tablet with either 12 or 16 GB of memory, depending on the storage variant.
For storage, you can choose what fits your needs, ranging from 256 GB to 2 TB. It comes with a single 12 MP wide camera on the back and a 12 MP ultrawide one on the front. The 13-inch M5-powered iPad Pro draws power from a 10,290 mAh battery and supports fast charging. Apple says it can go from zero to 50 percent charge in around 30 minutes if you use a 60 W charger. The 13-inch M5 iPad Pro starts at $1,182 on Amazon.
Apple 13-inch iPad Air
The 6th-generation iPad Air that's powered by the M4 chip is one of the best iPad models that you can buy as of this writing. The tablet comes with a 13-inch 60 Hz IPS panel that places it in the big tablet category. If you're someone who would like to do some resource-intensive activities on your tablet, the M4 chip should hold up well. The chipset, paired with 12 GB of memory, lets you play demanding games and edit large videos with ease. The 13-inch iPad Air comes in four storage configurations: 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB.
The iPad Air sits between the base iPad and the iPad Pro, and as such, it isn't as expensive as the Pro. That makes the Air an excellent choice for anyone who wants a big tablet from Apple with a 13-inch screen but doesn't want to pay top dollar for the Pro model. It comes with a single 12 MP wide camera on the rear and another 12 MP ultrawide camera on the front, and the whole system draws power from a 9,705 mAh lithium‑polymer cell that promises up to 10 hours of browsing on Wi-Fi or video playback. You can buy the 13-inch M4 iPad Air starting at $731 from Amazon.
OnePlus Pad Go 2
The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is a mid-range Android tablet worth considering if you want something under $500. It features a large 12.1-inch screen that has a 120 Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, up to 900 nits of brightness, and a resolution of 1,980 by 2,800 pixels. The tablet ships with Android 16 out of the box with OnePlus' OxygenOS 16 interface on top. OnePlus chose the Mediatek Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor to power this tablet, which is paired with 8 GB of memory and either 128 GB or 256 GB of storage.
With its processor and memory configuration, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 is a capable device that offers reliable performance for everyday usage. For productivity, this tablet supports up to three windows on a single screen. It draws its power from a 10,050 mAh battery and supports fast charging with speeds of up to 33 W. The OnePlus Pad Go 2 promises up to 15 hours of video playback time. The OnePlus Pad Go 2 starts at $400, and you can buy it from Amazon or Best Buy.
Amazon Fire Max 11
If you want a large tablet but don't have the $400 or more to spend on other options we've discussed, one of the best options is the Amazon Fire Max 11. This budget-focused tablet features a big 11-inch screen that should give you enough real estate for watching movies or handling light tasks. While it might not have the most potent processor or other powerful specs that rival other high-end options on this list, you can pair this tablet with a keyboard (with a built-in touchpad), stylus, and case to use as your productivity machine while on the go.
Under the hood, the tablet comes with 4 GB of memory, a Mediatek MTK8188J octa-core processor, and either 64 GB or 128 GB of storage. Fortunately, for storage, you can expand it by getting an external microSD card of up to 1 TB. Since this is a budget tablet, don't expect high-end performance, but the chip should be enough for regular tasks. The tablet is powered by a 7,500 mAh battery, and Amazon claims an uptime of up to 14 hours. The Amazon Fire Max 11 is available to buy from Best Buy starting at $279.
How we selected these tablets
Like smartphones, modern tablets come in a variety of sizes. You can buy tablets with screens ranging from 7 inches all the way to 15 inches. The first thing we had to establish while compiling this list of the best big tablets was to determine the threshold screen size that we consider big. In our case, the threshold was 11 inches. After that, we scoured the web to find tablet models that have been vouched for as the best by different review sites and picked the ones that met our 11-inch minimum screen size requirement.
The cost was another important factor in our selection. We set a goal to recommend tablets across a wide price range, from budget to midrange and high-end options, to ensure that you can find a big tablet that's within your budget. We've discussed these tablets, starting from the most expensive models to the least expensive.