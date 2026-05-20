5 Of The Best Big Tablets You Can Buy In 2026

The Tab S11 Ultra is Samsung's most expensive Galaxy tablet to date, and it all makes sense once you pull back the curtain and see what it offers. For starters, it features a massive 14.6-inch display that rivals some laptop screens, making it a great choice if you want a tablet with a laptop-sized display. The display is an AMOLED with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits of typical brightness (1,600 nits peak), and HDR10+ support. As a high-end tablet, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Plus, which is one of the most powerful mobile processors. That chipset is paired with 12 GB of memory and either 256 GB or 512 GB of storage. There's also a 1 TB variant that comes paired with 16 GB of memory.

An 11,600 mAh battery powers the tablet, and it can charge at speeds of up to 45 W. You likely won't be buying this tablet for taking pictures, but if you want to, there's a dual camera setup on the rear with a 13 MP wide camera and an 8 MP ultrawide camera, while on the front there is a 12 MP camera for taking selfies and video calls. Multiple reviewers have praised the Tab S11 Ultra for having an amazing display and being snappy. You can buy this tablet starting at $1,055 from Amazon and $1,200 from Best Buy. It runs Android 16 out of the box, and the company promises up to seven years of software and security updates.