This Netflix Sci-Fi Movie Combines An Alien Invasion With A Squid Game-Esque Premise

Aaron Hann and Mario Miscione's feature debut, 2015's "Circle" (now streaming on Netflix), often feels like a movie that wants to be more elaborate, ambitious, and smarter than it actually is, without the resources to back it up. However, that's not necessarily a bad thing when we're talking about a super low-budget ($250000) film made by two storytelling enthusiasts looking for the next step to break into filmmaking after delivering a web series ("The Vault") on YouTube. You have to be bold and swing for the fences because you may never get another opportunity like this.

And you feel that ambition and gusto in this one-location sci-fi thriller that sprinkles mystery, horror, and sharp social commentary into its tight 90-minute runtime (mostly) with ease. It's no surprise that the two directors named Sidney Lumet's lauded classic "12 Angry Men" as their main inspiration, since "Circle" is similarly driven by mounting suspense and an intense atmosphere.

Kicking off in medias res, the plot follows 50 strangers confined to a dark room, where one of them is executed every two minutes by a mysterious black dome positioned at the center of a circle that shoots lethal electric beams. After several deaths, the group realizes they can control who dies next by voting with a hand gesture, using the red arrows placed on the floor in concentric circles. However, each person only sees their own vote and never the others'. As they quickly find out they can't trick the dome and that every man is for himself, a lethal game of conspiracy and manipulation begins for the survival of the fittest — in the end, no matter what happens, only one of them will get out alive.