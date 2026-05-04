5 New Movies On Netflix To Watch In May 2026

In 1982, the world lost one of the best comedians of the century: John Belushi. The man got his big break in comedy clubs and "Saturday Night Live," and he eventually went on to star in several movies. While "The Blues Brothers" is probably his most iconic role, "National Lampoon's Animal House" is one of his earliest and funniest. "Animal House" is the quintessential film about a college fraternity and the shenanigans they get up to, much to the chagrin of the college's dean.

The movie stars Thomas Hulce and Stephen Furst as Lawrence "Pinto" Kroger and Kent "Flounder" Dorfman, two freshmen at the fictional Faber College who join Delta House. They, along with the rest of the fraternity (including Belushi as John "Bluto" Blutarsky), get into all sorts of trouble as they party and heavily drink, all while Dean Vernon Wormer (played by John Vernon) schemes to have them all expelled and Delta House dismantled. Hijinks ensue.

The legacy of "Animal House" cannot be understated. Countless organizations consider the film one of the funniest movies of all time, including Esquire, Bravo, and the BBC. Plus, the movie launched many of its younger stars into long and successful careers. Not John Belushi, though. He was already famous and got the role because the writers, including Harold Ramis (one of the minds behind "Ghostbusters" and its sequel), wrote the role specifically for Belushi. The movie is currently available on Netflix.