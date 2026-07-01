Paul Rudd And Nick Jonas' New Movie Is A Crowd-Pleaser You Shouldn't Miss

Paul Rudd's ability to draw on his everyman charisma in almost every role he takes on is nothing short of impressive. From being the heart-warming boyfriend to Lisa Kudrow's Phoebe in the most popular sitcom in the world ("Friends," which Matthew Perry almost turned down for a sci-fi series) to a nonchalant miniature superhero ("Ant-Man") to a seemingly nice yet grossly manipulative psychiatrist ("The Shrink Next Door"), it's a deceiving range for a leading man.

It can often feel and look like Rudd is playing variations on the same character in every movie and TV show he's cast in (which sometimes is the case), yet with such subtle differences that ultimately make his performances vaguely unique. I believe he reached the culmination (or quintessence) of that character type in his latest dramedy, John Carney's "Power Ballad." There's simply no one from his contemporaries better suited to play protagonist Rick Power, a middle-aged singer-songwriter who gave up his rock star dreams in favor of creating a happy family.

Rick is an expat husband and father living in Dublin, Ireland, with his day job being the lead singer of a local wedding band that typically plays covers at weddings big and small. Yet he still tinkers with scribbling down songs of his own when he has the time, even though he's painfully aware that the ship of becoming a global star sailed a long time ago. But when fate links him up with the stupendously famous singer Danny Wilson (Nick Jonas, who also lent his voice to a bold Apple TV series), who just separated from his beloved boy band to go solo, he reignites something in him. Still, after a booze-heavy night of jamming together, Rick goes back to his regular life, which blows up six months later when he realizes that Danny stole his original song to skyrocket his solo career.