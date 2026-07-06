How To Easily Free Up Space On Your Samsung Galaxy Without Losing Photos

Smartphones' maximum storage capacity has increased with time, and some Samsung models offer up to 1TB of internal storage. However, the average smartphone user typically picks the 128GB or 256GB model. If your phone memory is nearly full and you don't want to delete the existing media, you have multiple options to make some room. Before starting a cleanup session, you must check the total memory used by images stored on your phone.

Samsung's My Files app can tell you all the storage statistics and even sorts the files into different categories. Launch the app and tap on the Images icon in the top section. It'll list the images on your phone with the total occupied size at the top-right corner. Removing unused apps is a great starting point because it cleans up your app drawer and home screen. Tap and hold on the app icon and select Uninstall. Go for the rarely used apps like preinstalled Samsung apps, games, and other social apps, and borderline-adware tools.

Social media apps and games store huge app caches for faster loading, sometimes in multiple gigabytes, and cleaning them can free space to some extent. The app will slowly rebuild it, and you have to repeat the process in a few weeks. Long-press the app icon, select App info. Then, tap on Storage and select the Clear cache option.