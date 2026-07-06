The 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit Is A Tech Powerhouse

Jeep may not be the first automaker that comes to mind when thinking about high-tech vehicles. The Wrangler is a regular anachronism. In an era where cars can drive themselves on air-sprung suspensions that read the road ahead without the use of fossil fuel, this old Jeep has solid axles at both ends, a roof and doors that come off, and an available manual transmission.

So calling the Jeep Grand Cherokee a tech powerhouse might sound outlandish, but I assure you, it's not. After a week spent behind the wheel of the revised 2026 model, done up in range-topping Summit trim, I discovered a regular bonanza of tech wizardry at work in this Jeep. A new engine borrows cutting-edge combustion tricks from the Maserati MC20 supercar. Night vision cameras are nothing new in the auto industry, but the Grand Cherokee's application impresses.

Ford and GM seem to steal the hands-free driving headlines with brand-name systems in BlueCruise and Super Cruise, sometimes to unfortunate effect — like the NHTSA investigation into self-driving Mustang Mach-Es — but Jeep has quietly unleashed its own setup that is remarkably smooth and easy to use. Then there's that HDMI port in the center console. Plugging in a bulky cable may seem the opposite of high-tech car content, and yet, in conjunction with a passenger-facing dashboard display, this is actually quite a clever bit of technology.